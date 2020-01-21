JNU says 82% students registered for winter semester

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration said that 82% of 8,500 students at JNU have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday.

It added that the remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since the registration is still open with a late fee.

“The university is putting every effort to help the willing students register for the winter semester. The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities,” Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement. He added that the university is also gearing up to celebrate Republic Day and that this year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of JNU will be participating in a parade at the venue of flag-hoisting during the Republic Day celebrations.

The JNU Students’ Union, however, said that the registration boycott was on and appealed to the students to continue to boycott all academic activities. The registration for the winter semester had ended on January 17 and those doing it now have to pay a late fee.