JNU sanitation workers continue protest for fifth day; demand Deepavali bonus, less workload

Published - November 04, 2024 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitation workers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) boycotted their work for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, demanding a Deepavali bonus.

More than 200 contractual workers, protesting under the banner of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), also demanded proper equipment for sanitation work, salary slips and a reduction of workload.

The AICCTU claimed that the JNU administration is planning to clamp down on the protesters.

“Instead of talking to the workers and addressing the issues raised by them, the JNU administration is planning to stop them from entering the university campus on Monday,” claimed Sucheda De, Secretary of the AICCTU’s JNU unit.

She said that many of the workers, though on contract basis, have been working for the educational institution for over a decade.

“Most shamefully, the representative of the company (engaging workers) told them they can be given ₹50-100 as bonus. It is to be noted that the workers deserve no less than ₹18,263 i.e. one month’s salary as bonus, as per the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. We demand that a month’s salary be provided as bonus immediately,” AICCTU said in a statement.

