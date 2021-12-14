JNU rules out bias against PhD aspirants

Marginalised sections targeted: JNUSU

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said that there was no discrimination against PhD aspirants belonging to marginalised sections of society in its admission process.

Viva voce

The university responded a day after several students’ groups said that candidates who appeared for viva voce had said that they were given very low marks, especially in cases where students were from marginalised sections, in violation of the constitutionally mandated reservation policy.

The university said that members of the PhD selection committee are not provided with any information about the categories of students to ensure no bias in the process. It added that according to the admission policy adopted by the university, every SC/PwD candidate who qualifies the entrance examination for the PhD admission is called for viva voice irrespective of the number of seats available for admission in their respective categories.

“The university follows a fair, transparent and inclusive admission policy which is the foundation of its proven academic excellence,” the university said. It added that observers belonging to reserved categories are appointed invariably to ensure that no discrimination is done to the candidates during the viva voce.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh said that students coming from marginalised sections are being marked 1 or 2 out of 30 in their viva voce and asked candidates who have faced such a problem to contact the students’ union as it was in violation of the constitutionally mandated reservation policy.