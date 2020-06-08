Delhi

JNU reports first case of COVID-19

A staff member working as a pharmacist at the JNU health centre has tested positive, the university said on Sunday. In a circular issued by the Dean of Students Sudhir Pratap Singh, the university said that the staff member informed them about his illness on June 6 and that the district surveillance officer of the Delhi government has been informed.

“All students, staff members and their wards who happened to visit the heath centre or been in touch with any staff of the JNU health centre may kindly note that if any symptoms of COVID-19 is developed, the person may visit the heath centre of any government hospital when it is required,” the Dean of Students said.

The circular made a request to all students and the community on campus to adhere to guidelines issued by the university to contain the spread of the virus.

This is the first case at the university which has been closed since the lockdown began. It had asked all students to leave campus and only a few students who had a valid reason were allowed to stay back.

JNU, being a closed campus, has not been allowing any students or outsiders to enter during the lockdown.

Coronavirus
