Delhi

JNU reports 27 active cases, vigilance up

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday reported 27 active COVID-19 cases, including 24 students, on campus. It directed officials to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus.

“The provosts and wardens of the hostels are required to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to enforce COVID-19 guidelines such as strict enforcement of wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the university said in a circular.

It asked the Dean of Students to frame ethical guidelines and form hostel-level student committee to sensitise residents towards adherence to guidelines. Also, it told the NSS and NCC students to volunteer to create social awareness in all common premises of the campus in this regard.

