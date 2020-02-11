JNU reply sought on pleas over take-home examination

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University to respond to petitions challenging its decision to hold online open-book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to JNU administration on two separate petitions and listed the matter for hearing on August 6.

The court said, for the time being, examinations will be conducted in the matter as indicated in the minutes of meeting of Board of Studies of the schools and special centres having regard to the fact that the monsoon semester needs to be closed at the earliest.

Central Government Standing Counsel Monika Arora, representing JNU, argued that in various schools of the university, exams have already been conducted via regular mode and some have done it through the alternate mode.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner teachers and students, said they were willing to accept it in this semester due to the time constraints.