JNU reluctant to start COVID centre on campus: teachers’ body

A day after the Delhi High Court rapped Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for not responding to requests by students and teachers to set up a COVID Care Centre and oxygen production facility on the campus, the JNU administration called for a meeting to work out the formalities and protocols for creating the facility on the campus.

The university was directed by the court to email reports explaining the feasibility, modalities and timeline for setting up of a COVID Care Centre, preferably with oxygenated beds, by 9 a.m. on May 13, the next date of hearing.

Members of the JNU Teachers’ Association that attended the meeting said the JNU administration continued to be reluctant to the move as they did not have doctors and nurses to manage the facility.

“There was a meeting scheduled on Wednesday morning by the JNU administration but the link to the online meeting did not have the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area as mandated by the court. I pointed this out but the meeting continued without the official being present,” JNUTA secretary Moushumi Basu said. She added that instead of discussing how to set up a centre, the administration made the teachers make presentations of their recommendation that they had submitted on April 13. She added that the meeting was again reconvened at 3.30 p.m. with the SDM in attendance

“All the administration needs to do is to start tele-consulting facilities and an isolation centre on the campus that even RWAs have been doing,” she said.