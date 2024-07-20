GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JNU reiterates ‘no dharnas’ rule; students say attempt to ‘curb dissent’

Published - July 20, 2024 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The JNU reiterated the Delhi High Court’s order of no demonstrations being allowed within 100 metres of the administrative block.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday appealed to students to “maintain discipline” while participating in gatherings, and said it had “zero tolerance” for any form of violence on campus.

The university also reiterated the Delhi High Court order restraining students from holding demonstrations, dharnas or mass gatherings within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block.

“In view of the beginning of the new semester and various activities being organised by student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to maintain discipline and peace on campus while participating in any kind of gathering,” the circular stated, adding that the security branch should be notified if anyone is found to be indulging in “unauthorised activities”.

Last year, too, the Chief Proctor manual had introduced the imposition of fines as high as ₹20,000 for staging a dharna, drawing criticism from the student community.

Students said this year’s circular was another attempt to “curb dissent”. “There are already heavy fines imposed on students for protesting. We stand against the administration’s attempt to intimidate students. There are a number of issues on campus, such as the crumbling infrastructure and fellowships not coming on time. Are we expected to stay silent?” said JNU Students’ Union president Dhananajay.

