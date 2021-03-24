‘JNU Registrar appointment is part of administrative overreach’

Teachers’ union reiterates stand against interim V-C

Responding to allegations by the JNU administration saying that “downright falsehood and malicious propaganda was being spread by a small section of faculty member of JNU”, the teachers’ union said that the university statement was issued in the name of the new Registrar of the university that has not been appointed by the Executive Council of the university as per the rules of the university.

The JNUTA said that the appointment of the Registrar was an example of administrative overreach on the part of the “caretaker” Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar that they were highlighting.

Executive Council

“Statute 8[1] of university rules categorically states that the “Registrar shall be appointed by the Executive Council” and “shall be a whole-time salaried officer of the university. It may be noted that there has been no Executive Council meeting where the EC has deliberated on the matter or approval for this decision has been specifically sought,” the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA continued to question the powers of the Vice-Chancellor after the expiry of his term saying no matter what he claims, he is a “caretaker” Vice-Chancellor with restricted powers serving an interim period till the new appointee takes charge.

The JNU administration did not respond to the allegations by the JNUTA.