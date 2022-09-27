JNU receives ₹28 crore from UGC, repair work to start soon

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said it has been allocated ₹28 crore out of ₹56 crore promised to it by the University Grants Commission (UGC), to carry out structural repair and renovation/upgradation in academic, administrative, residential and other buildings on campus.

“The first instalment of ₹14 crore has been released,” the university said in a statement on Monday, adding that the repair work will be carried out in two phases. Under phase one, structural repair works in Ganga, Kaveri and Periyar hostels will be carried out, along with a renovation of the dining hall, kitchen and toilets of Sabarmati Hostel.

“The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been intimated. The repair work will start after we receive approval from the UGC,” the university statement added.

The need for upgrading infrastructure at the university has been a long-standing demand of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), which has been highlighting the living conditions in hostels on social media. This year, a student was injured when the ceiling of a bathroom fell on him at the Sabarmati hostel.

The university also said on Monday that it will be launching its admission portal for undergraduate admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27.