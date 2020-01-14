JNU protests no longer justified: HRD Minister

The students’ agitation at JNU “is no longer justified” as their key demand related to the hostel fee hike has been dealt with, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday, calling for an end to the protests which began almost three months ago.

“After rounds of discussions, the JNU has issued a statement that the students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session which was their basic demand,” said an official statement from the HRD Ministry. “Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved since this was the main demand of the students,” he said.

Mr. Nishank also appealed that institutions of higher education “should not be converted into a political arena”, adding that over 5,000 students have already registered for the winter session.

Students and faculty members have pointed out that other demands, including those which were mutually agreed upon during negotiations helmed by the Ministry last month, have still not been met.

Responding to the statement by the Minister, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the incident that took place on January 5 had shocked not only the campus but the conscience of the nation as to how “goons imported from outside with the collusion of the V-C” can wreck havoc and carnage and not be punished. “The HRD Ministry, instead of removing a violence promoter who allowed rod-wielding goons to create carnage, is asking why the students are agitated. Students are agitated as they were beaten, assaulted, nearly killed and forced to hide and continue to live in fear in their own university.”

Ms. Ghosh said that the JNUSU, on January 11, had given a call for registration at old rates but the administration was not allowing students to register until they paid the revised fee. “The administration has released a circular which says utility and service charge will not be imposed in current registration which is a clear insinuation that they might do so at the very next opportunity. The record of discussion with the HRD Ministry says that any fee hike will be first brought back to a new IHA, but the fee hike was imposed beforehand,” she said.

She added that the record of discussion stated that a lenient view will be taken regarding the agitation, but that the administration had blocked the registration of a lot of students on the ground of proctorial enquiries.

The JNUSU president also said that the record of discussion was a framework for agreement, which no party had signed but was a framework with certain changes that the JNUSU was willing to consider. “However, a discussion involves two sides and both sides have to fulfil their side of the bargain. It is clear that the admin is not fulfilling its side of the bargain,” Ms. Ghosh said.