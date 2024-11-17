JNU plans to integrate Indian knowledge systems into curricula

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has told all its schools to integrate traditional Indian knowledge systems into their curricula and formulate proposals in this regard over the next two months. These proposals will then be put up before the Academic Council for approval, an official said.

The Indian knowledge systems refer to indigenous systems of knowledge developed over centuries, covering areas like ancient engineering, traditional medicine and philosophical texts.

The move is in sync with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in June 2023, asking all institutes of higher education to integrate these into their curricula to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in spirit.

Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who headed the committee to look into the integration of the Indian knowledge systems into the JNU’s curricula, said, “Last month, the committee proposed that all schools research on the subject and plan papers integrating these.”

Mr. Pandey said that some subjects focus on the western thought when a range of traditional Indian knowledge exists in those subjects.

“Political science students should know about Kautilya and Vedic thinkers as the subject extends beyond Rousseau and Hobbes. Similarly, botany students can study ayurveda, and psychology students can learn about yoga darshan,” he said.