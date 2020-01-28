JNU permits registration at old hostel rates till February 3

Following orders from the Delhi High Court, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said that students will be able to register for the new semester without any late fine till February 3. In addition, it said that students registering between January 24 and February 3 will not be charged the revised hostel rent.

The High Court, in an order on January 24, had provided relief to the students of JNU who have been on strike since October 28 against a hike in hostel fees and asked the university to register students for the new academic session as per the old hostel manual.

While directing JNU not to charge any late fee, Justice Rajiv Shakdar said those who have not registered yet could do so within one week as per the old manual and that no late fee will be charged from them.

The petition, filed by JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, sought the quashing of the minutes of the 283rd meeting of the Executive Council (EC) held on November 13 last year, ratifying the IHA decision and the high level committee of November 25, 2019, making further amendments to the hostel manual.

The petition said that the “decisions are mala fide, arbitrary and illegal and adversely affect the students’ community of the university, bringing far-reaching changes to the provisions of the hostel manual”.

The JNUSU said that its fight against the “regressive” hostel manual will continue and thanked the High Court for granting relief. It appealed to all students to register themselves at the old rates within the next week. It also sent a message to the JNU administration that they were open for dialogue.