JNU opts for CUET for admission to its PG courses

Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will continue with the earlier process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday said it will be admitting students for its postgraduate courses and advanced diploma courses for the 2022-23 academic session based on their scores in the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduation (CUET-PG).

The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission said the CUET-PG admissions will be introduced from the 2022-23 academic session. However, unlike the CUET for undergraduate courses that is mandatory for Central Universities, the CUET-PG is optional.

On the other hand, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia said they have already begun the admission process for this academic session and will not be using CUET-PG scores this year.

The CUET-PG exams will be conducted in the third week of July by the National Testing Agency. The application process began on Friday and will conclude on June 18.