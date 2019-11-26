JNU offers another partial rollback of fee hike

The High Level Committee (HLC), set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Administration to discuss the Revised Hostel Manual and hostel charges as approved by the Executive Council (EC) on 13 November, on Thursday recommended that the utility and service charge be brought down from ₹ 2000 per month to ₹ 1000 a month for all students.

"The HLC considered the feedback of the student representatives submitted to the Dean of Students’ Office through emails. The Committee has made significant recommendations that would benefit all the students in the university by addressing their concerns," the HLC said in a circular.

"The Committee has also recommended 75% reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students who would be charged ₹500 in place of ₹ 2000 per month," Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

"It is expected that 75% concessions in utility and service charges to eligible BPL category students and 50% concessions to the rest will go down well with the student community and stakeholders at large," the circular read.

The circular from the administration went on to say that the student strike has caused enormous academic loss to a vast number of students in the university, and the administrative shutdown due to occupation of the Administration Building has compounded the woes of the JNU community.

"Further continuation of lockdown of Schools would be unacceptable national loss. Therefore, the Administration appeals to the agitating students to end their strike with immediate effect in the academic interest of their fellow students. The university’s image has already taken a beating and normalcy in the university must return at the earliest," the circular read.

Other hikes unchanged

The rest of the hikes, in room rent from ₹ to ₹ 300 for a double seater per month and ₹ 20 to ₹ 600 per month for a single seater remains unchanged.

The seven-member HLC was formed on Sunday morning by a "competent authority" of the university and students were given time till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday evening to send their suggestions.

The three-member committee set up by the MHRD to bring back normalcy to the university after consulting with all stakeholders is yet to submit its report.