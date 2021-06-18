Delhi

JNU notice to Aishe Ghosh for staging stir

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued a show cause notice to its students’ union president Aishe Ghosh for staging an on-campus demonstration in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation in December last year in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the notice issued by the JNU proctor’s office, Ms. Ghosh was found “violating COVID-19 rules implemented by the university and the Government of India”. Ms. Ghosh has been asked to reply to the notice by June 24.

The JNU Students’ Union president said on Twitter that the notice has been issued for their protest on December 5 last year in support of a call given by the SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation against the farm laws.


