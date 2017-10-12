JNU needs GSCASH, says Bhaskar

Actor and former JNU student Swara Bhaskar batted for the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), which has been replaced by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), during an event at her alma mater here.
Her film Anaarkali of Aarah was screened during an event organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association on Tuesday to discuss the replacement of GSCASH with the ICC. While GSCASH held annual elections to elect members, ICC will have nominated members.
Ms. Bhaskar said, “The university needs GSCASH. It is bizarre to remove a perfectly functional, well-received and trustworthy system that has been in place for decades for no good reason.”
