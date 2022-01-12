JNU mulls changing entrance exam format for admissions

New Delhi

12 January 2022

Proposal to introduce CU-CET being placed without discussions, say teachers

Jawaharlal Nehru University is considering replacing the JNU Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to its various programmes with the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET). The proposal to introduce the CU-CET, which is also held by the NTA, has been placed as an additional item on the agenda of the Academic Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Students and teachers of the university, however, said that the proposal to change the entrance examination format is being placed without any deliberation and discussion with the JNU community. They also accused Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar of “bulldozing” the decision in the AC meeting conducted online.

The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CU-CET as a single window opportunity for students seeking admission to both undergraduate/integrated and postgraduate programmes at participating universities/institute(s) across the country. Currently, 12 Central universities hold their admissions using the CU-CET. Delhi University has also recently expressed its intent to adopt the CU-CET.

The teachers said for the AC meeting on Wednesday, the extra agenda item was circulated just two days before, leaving no time for discussions. They also said that it has failed to consider the multidisciplinary courses offered by JNU that are not common with other universities and require a unique admission process.