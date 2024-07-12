JNU mulling restoration of in-house exam for PhD admissions after cancellation of UGC-NET, say sources

Sources at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday said the university is considering reverting to the conduction of its own PhD entrance examination following the cancellation of the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), and that further discussions on the matter are under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“JNU is not abandoning UGC-NET. It is considering conducting its own PhD entrance exams as many other Central Universities are also doing. Discussions are under way,” the source said.

Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit, however, said no decision has been taken yet. “We have only taken suggestions from the stakeholders since it will take some time for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare results,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) issued a statement saying it welcomed the “possibility of resurrecting the old system of JNU”.

“There is no reason to wait for the 2025-26 admission cycle to revive our own entrance examinations. The cancellation of the UGC-NET has already disrupted the academic schedule for 2024-25. s a university, we should sever all links with the NTA, and immediately take responsibility for holding our own PhD entrance examinations for this year’s admission,” it said.

Several students and teachers had questioned the efficacy of the NTA, which cancelled the exam following an alleged paper leak in June. The exam, which determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships and assistant professor posts, was this year expanded to be used for PhD admissions across universities as well.

(with PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.