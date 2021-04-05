JNU lists COVID-19 protocols, makes masks mandatory for all on campus

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 00:37 IST

Circular states violations to be dealt with as per govt. norms

To deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday issued a circular, listing measures to be followed on campus.

The measures include mandatory thermal screening and wearing masks among others.

“Students and employees will be allowed in hostels, administrative buildings, school buildings, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library and spaces, including shopping complexes and walking on the road, only if they wear masks,” the circular read.

It added that ahopkeepers, canteen staff, and faculty have also been instructed to wear masks at all times. “Any violation would attract closure of shop or canteen for two days initially. Further violation will be dealt with strictly as per guidelines and norms of the government of India, the Delhi government and the University notification, etc”, the circular warned.

Hand sanitisation and thermal screening have been made mandatory at all key points, including at schools, special centres, hostels, the administration building and the central library, it added.

“Vendors will not be allowed in science schools, Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility (AIRF), special centres, administration building and other establishments unless authorised by the relevant respective offices,” the circular said.

The reopening of the university guidelines may be revisited, it said if cases rise exponentially.

DU issues guidelines

On Saturday, Delhi University issued guidelines advising students to stay at home or their hostels and avoid physical presence for their academic work unless “very essential”.

The university also canceled booking of conference centre and seminar hall for any functions till further notice.