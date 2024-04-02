JNU launches a probe into harassment complaint by student

April 02, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday said it had launched an investigation into a harassment complaint by a student.

The victim wrote to the administration and reached out to the students’ union on Sunday over alleged harassment by four men on the intervening night of March 30 and 31.

On Monday, the union wrote to the administration alleging that the perpetrators are members of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and demanding immediate action in the matter.

Chief proctor Sudhir Kumar said on Monday, “We initiated an inquiry into the matter this morning, and spoke to the victim, as well as the security guards. We have declared two of the four men out of bounds of the university.”

In her complaint, the victim said the incident occurred when she and her male friend were taking a walk near the Ring Road around 2 a.m.

They were allegedly followed by four persons in a car. These four men allegedly harassed the female student in the presence of JNU security guards.

Mr. Kumar did not comment on the political affiliation of the perpetrators.

He said the inquiry will be conducted in a “free and fair manner” irrespective of the affiliation of the accused. He added that they are trying to ascertain how many of the perpetrators are JNU students.

“If it is found to be a case of sexual harassment, the matter will be handed over to the internal complaints committee,” Mr. Kumar also said.

When reached for comment, the ABVP did not respond.