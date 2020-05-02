‘JNU lacking in taking decisions’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday said while the university administration was conducting an online seminar on the topic — Leadership Lessons from Ramayana — it felt that the administration’s leadership was lacking when taking decisions regarding JNU.

It said the administration was taking decisions without involving all stakeholders of the university. “The JNU administration conducted an Academic Council meeting recently in the online mode and the agenda was the future of the lost academic period. Shamefully, no suggestions were taken from the elected JNUSU as the representatives of the stakeholders — the students who are going to be most affected,” the union said.

“We definitely hope that wherever the JNU administration and the Vice-Chancellor are deriving their ‘leadership prowess’ from, it helps them to focus on the issues faced by the students and workers employed in JNU. Because up till now there has been a failure of leadership on issues of a serious nature,” it added.