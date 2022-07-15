JNU lab attendant arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl on campus

Accused is the father of the girl’s tuition teacher

Accused is the father of the girl’s tuition teacher

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 52-year-old JNU lab attendant on the campus when the former was going to attend her tuition classes, officers said on Friday. The accused has been arrested.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said the police received information on July 11 regarding the molestation of a minor girl and a case was lodged at Vasant Kunj North. The complainant alleged that when his daughter was headed for her tuition class at Paschimabad in JNU, the accused — the father of the girl’s tuition teacher — touched her inappropriately and kissed her.

“After returning home, the girl told her father about the incident, who then filed a police complaint,” Mr. Manoj added.

The accused was nabbed the same day. According to the DCP, the accused has been booked under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman) and 354B (disrobing or compelling a woman to be naked) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.