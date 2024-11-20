JNU, Jamia switch to online classes till November 23

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia on Tuesday shifted to online classes till November 23, citing alarming pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Regular classes will resume on November 25, the notifications issued by the universities said.

The Jamia notification added that there will be no change in the exam and interview schedules.

The move came a day after Delhi University too transitioned to online teaching mode till November 23 due to plummeting air quality.

