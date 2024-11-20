 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNU, Jamia switch to online classes till November 23

Published - November 20, 2024 08:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia on Tuesday shifted to online classes till November 23, citing alarming pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Regular classes will resume on November 25, the notifications issued by the universities said.

The Jamia notification added that there will be no change in the exam and interview schedules.

The move came a day after Delhi University too transitioned to online teaching mode till November 23 due to plummeting air quality.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:50 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.