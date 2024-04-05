JNU issues notices to students seeking action in harassment case

April 05, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday issued notices to several students for obstructing the university’s north gate. The students had been protesting near the gate since April 1, seeking action in an alleged harassment case that allegedly took place on the campus on the night of March 30. Those who received the notices included the victim and the four JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) office bearers.

The notices were issued three days after the administration said it had launched an investigation into a harassment complaint. The probe was announced after the JNUSU wrote to the administration demanding immediate action in the matter.

Dhananjay, the JNUSU president, said a total of 21 students, including the victim, had received the notice. He said the students’ union had asked the Chief Proctor to withdraw the notices. A statement by the Democratic Students’ Federation read, “Instead of ensuring a time-bound redressal of sexual harassment cases and taking actions to ensure a gender-just campus, the JNU administration is trying to target and intimidate survivors of sexual harassment and other representatives and activists demanding a gender-just campus.”

The Chief Proctor did not respond to The Hindu’s questions regarding the notices.