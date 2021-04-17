JNU issues advisory for students to go home

NEW DELHI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday issued an advisory asking students who are on campus to leave for their home. The university said that there were 64 positive cases on the campus and 322 cases have been recorded since March 2020.

“Keeping in mind the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, it is advisable, where feasible, for the students to leave for their hometown in order to stay safe and also help curb the virulent spread of the COVID-19 virus,” an advisory issued by Registrar of the university said.

The advisory added that the predicament of students and research scholars to pursue and complete their academic assignments is understandable. However, the library, the hostel mess and eateries may be super spreaders.

“Health should be the top priority for us, particularity in the face of highly infectious virus with evolving mutants. There is no place better than home for getting a safe environment and, if required, for care for the unfortunate potential victims of the virus,” the advisory said.