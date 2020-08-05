JNU gets ₹455.02 cr. from HEFA for new infrastructure

Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said the university got approval from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for ₹455.02 crore for construction of new academic buildings, hostels, research centres and installation of integrated and unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

JNU said several new schools and special centres had been established at the varsity that called for an urgent need of hostel facilities to accommodate students and researchers. Mr. Kumar said apart from hostels, the funds allotted by HEFA will be utilised for the construction of academic complex buildings for the School of Engineering, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship and other projects in the pipeline. Mr. Kumar further added that a new Advanced Instrumentation Research Facility (AIRF) and Advanced Animal Research Facility shall increase the research capability of the university and also be made available for other institutions of the country as National Facility.

“Advanced Animal Research Facility will be useful for carrying out research on communicable, non-communicable and rare diseases including infectious agents such as COVID-19,” he said. The university said approximately 1.3 lakh candidates apply for entrance examination but only 2,000 students get admission every year. It said a special centre for e-learning will be developed to impart education to those who did not get admission.