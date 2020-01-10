JNU forms panel to look into violence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Thursday said that a five-member committee was constituted to look into the violence which took place on the campus on Sunday.

The V-C has set up a committee “to inquire into the whole incident of violence which took place on the campus on January 5,” read a statement issued by the administration.

The five-member panel will be assisted by Chief Security Officer and the committee “shall submit its report at the earliest,” the statement said.

A masked mob armed with sticks and rods had on Sunday attacked several faculty members and students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

On being questioned about the violence which took place and how the masked mob managed to enter the campus, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar had on Tuesday said: “Let the police investigate into it, let the facts come to the front and then we will know what exactly happened. We must not add additional versions of what is going around and cause further confusion.”