‘JNU entrance test questions lifted from websites’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Saturday alleged that the questions in the JNU entrance examinations were lifted from various websites.

Continuing to term the online entrance tests as a “dubious mode”, the union demanded restoration of the offline system.

“Each day, an increasing number of papers are being found with questions copy pasted from websites, question banks and other sources. This is clearly a part of the larger well-coordinated attack on the character and academic integrity of JNU to destroy it from within and from outside through various methods,” the JNUSU alleged.

‘Conspicuous silence’

Stating that the university administration has maintained a “conspicuous silence” over the previous allegations over the BA paper leak, the students’ union added, “The silence only reaffirms our suspicion about the culpability and incompetence of the JNU administration.”

JNUSU president N. Sai Balaji said, “We demand that the Vice-Chancellor is immediately removed and judicial probe conducted and JNU’s time-tested offline entrance system having a suitable mix of subjective and objective questions should be restored.”