JNU entrance examination for PhD admissions from Dec. 7-10

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced that it will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for admission to PhD programme for the academic session 2022-23 between December 7 and December 10.

It said that the examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency and will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode only.

JNU switched to computer-based test in 2019 and entrusted the NTA to conduct the examination, doing away with its subjective examination that it used to conduct itself.

The move had met with resistance from within as well as outside the university questioning how a multiple choice question format could be used to admit students to research programmes. The JNU Teacher’s Association had earlier this year demanded that the university suspend its agreement with the NTA and go back to conducting its own entrance test.

Application process till Nov. 20

The application process which started on October 31 will be open till November 20, the university said. “For selection in PhD through computer-based test (CBT) mode, candidates are called for viva voce and the final merit list is made with 70% weightage to CBT score and 30% weightage to viva voce,” the university said.

It added that applicants can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for appearing in the entrance examination for PhD programme offered by the university. Single application form should indicate order of preference of fields of study for admission, it added.

The JNUEE will be a three-hour-long test with 100 multiple choice questions.