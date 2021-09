New Delhi

09 September 2021 00:14 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced that it will hold its fifth convocation on September 30, for which Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest.

JNU restarted holding an annual convocation after several decades in 2018. It will be held online and graduates will have to register to participate.

Advertising

Advertising