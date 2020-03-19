JNU condemns ‘violent prevention’ of CCTV installation on campus

NEW DELHI

Varsity appeals to students to refrain from disrupting work

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday condemned the “violent prevention” of installation of CCTVs at critical points on the campus. The university, however, did not specify the nature of the “violent prevention.”

The university administration appealed to the students to cooperate and refrain from disrupting the installation of CCTVs in public places, including hostel gates, to improve safety on the campus.

In an appeal, the university said: “In view of several instances, it has become imperative to install CCTVs at public places, including hostel gates. As and when law and order issues arose in the campus and the administration reported such matters to the police, evidences in the form of CCTV footage were demanded by them.” It added that the High Court in several judgments had emphasised the need to present CCTV footage as evidence.

The university said that a Provost Committee meeting held on January 8 recommended that CCTV cameras should be installed at the earliest at the main gates of each hostel, hostel mess and corridors.

Cites virus outbreak

“Keeping in mind the threat to life posed by COVID-19 pandemic, it is all the more necessary to guard against unauthorised outsiders entering the campus, including hostel premises,” the university said.

The students’ union of the JNU has repeatedly opposed the installation of CCTV cameras outside hostels saying that it infringes on the students’ right to privacy and free movement.