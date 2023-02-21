JNU clash: Stalin condemns vandalism, admin. to start probe

February 21, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday said it will launch a thorough investigation into the clash between two student groups at the Student Activity Centre on Sunday and asserted that it was incorrect that national leaders were denigrated in the chaos that ensued.

Several students were injured in the clashes, including one from Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin condemned the “cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP” on Twitter.

In the statement issued in Tamil, the JNU Registrar said, “Remembering the good work of national leaders and establishing diversity and pluralism are the principles that the university and its administration aim for. Action will be taken against those who flout these principles.”

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed that students affiliated to the Students’ Federation of India vandalised a portrait of Shivaji.

‘Portraits removed’

However, the JNU Students’ Union alleged that the ABVP attacked students after a march seeking justice for a Dalit IIT—Bombay student who died by suicide. The JNUSU claimed that the ABVP vandalised the student centre by removing portraits of Marxist leaders and E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’.