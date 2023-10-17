ADVERTISEMENT

JNU bike crash victim remains critical after 2 days

October 17, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Madhurima Kundu, AISA secretary, said the stretch where the accident occurred was pitch dark as the streetlight had stopped working a long time back.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two days after a 22-year-old student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) died in a motorcycle crash on the campus, his close friend and pillion rider continues to be critical and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the police said.

The police said the deceased student’s father, who lives in Bihar’s Gaya, went into shock after hearing the news about the death and was admitted to a hospital .

The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday when Anshu Kumar and his 23-year-old friend Vishal Kumar mowed down two students, who were crossing the road near Godavari Hostel on the campus, with their motorcycle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhurima Kundu, AISA secretary, said the stretch where the accident occurred was pitch dark as the streetlight had stopped working a long time back. Ms. Kundu said there is no speed limit signage installed on the stretch. She claimed there have been many cases of accidents due to overspeeding vehicles on the campus. “Earlier in January, there was an accident where a woman student was hit by a scooty in a dark stretch on the campus,” Ms. Kundu also said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / university

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US