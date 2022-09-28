JNU begins undergraduate admissions based on CUET scores

Merit list is likely to be published on October 17, says university

This is the first year that JNU will use CUET scores to admit students instead of conducting its own entrance examination. | Photo Credit: File photo

Merit list is likely to be published on October 17, says university

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday began the application process for admission to its various undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

The entire process is online and students will have to visit the JNU website to apply. This is the first year that JNU will use CUET scores to admit students instead of conducting its own entrance examination.

Admissions to BA (Hons.) in foreign languages, BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda biology and certificate of proficiency programmes of JNU for the academic year 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022. “The last date for registration is October 12 and the merit list is likely to be published on October 17,” the university said. The physical verification of the selected candidate will happen between November 1 and 4 and the classes are scheduled to commence from November 7.

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is ₹250 and ₹100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities. Foreign nationals will have to pay ₹2,392 for registration.