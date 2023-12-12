JNU bans protests near academic complexes; ₹20,000 fine for violators

December 12, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students will now be fined ₹20,000 if they participate in a hunger strike, dharna or any other form of protest within 100 metres of any academic and administrative complex.

The new rule came into effect after the JNU Executive Council approved a Chief Proctor Office manual containing the “discipline and conduct rules” on November 24.

The manual details how the Proctor’s office should conduct an inquiry and defines the punishment for several offences, which have been divided into three categories.

It states that all acts of violence, wrongful confinement of the staff or students, damage to the university property, and actions that disrupt academic and administrative functioning may, in addition to fines, also lead to expulsion.

The printing, circulating or pasting of posters carrying derogatory religious, communal, casteist or “anti-national remarks” may attract a penalty of ₹10,000.

₹500 fine for smoking

Students may be told to pay ₹6,000 if they organise a party on the campus without permission. Smoking on the university premises carries a fine of ₹500.

Consuming or possessing dangerous drugs, illicit substances, and alcohol will attract a penalty of ₹8,000.

The foreword to the manual by Chief Proctor N. Janardhana Raju stated that there was a strong need “to review the existing disciplinary rules and regulations of the Office of the Chief Proctor” as there were “no substantially approved rules and regulations on proper conduct and discipline of students by the Executive Council of JNU in vogue”.

‘Against free speech’

Reacting to the revised manual, the JNU Students’ Union termed it an attempt by the administration to “stifle dissent” on the campus and called for its withdrawal. It alleged that the Proctor’s Office is being used to carry out “political vendetta against student activists and representatives raising important student community issues”.

“The stringent measures outlined in the manual are aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined JNU for decades. Such excessive regulations are intended to discourage open discussions, dissent, and intellectual exploration, which are fundamental to the spirit of our university,” the JNUSU said in a statement. It added that the manual lacks clarity on several crucial aspects, leaving room for misinterpretation and arbitrary implementation.

“Such ambiguous rules can lead to unfair and discriminatory practices, jeopardising the rights of students,” the JNUSU said.

“Students are suffering from deteriorating infrastructure. The only way they can dissent is to hold a protest,” said Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president.