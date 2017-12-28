JNU assistant professor accused of plagiarism

The Delhi High Court has asked for the attendance records and salary details of a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) assistant professor whose appointment is under challenge for allegedly committing ‘plagiarism’.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar has directed JNU to produce the professor’s records for the period between 2012 and 2014 when he was allegedly pursuing a Masters degree in Turkish language and literature from Turkey.

Plea by law graduate

“JNU shall file an additional affidavit placing before us the record relating to payment of salary, if any, and the attendance record, if any, relating to Gous Mashkoor Khan,” it added.

The court’s direction came on a plea by law graduate Mobashshir Sarwar and RTI activist M. Arshad Parvez, who have alleged that Mr. Khan, an assistant professor at the Centre for Turkish School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies in JNU, was not “eligible” for the post.

Mr. Parvez, who did his BA (Honours) in Turkish language and literature from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2015, alleged that Mr. Khan “plagiarised” an online literature work in Turkish language and published the same in 2012 with a new title — A new approach to Turkish language learning.

The petitioners have sought direction to “constitute a high-level panel for fixing responsibilities of the intellectual plagiarism committed by the assistant professor”. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.