JNU asks students to cancel discussion on Manipur violence

May 19, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The advisory “firmly advised” the students to cancel the event as no prior permission for the event was taken from the administration. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Thursday issued an advisory to a group of students against holding an event on the campus to discuss the recent Manipur violence. 

The advisory said that it has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students, identifying themselves as ‘THE COLLECTIVE’, released a pamphlet for discussion on Manipur to be held at Ganga Dhaba on May 18 at 9.30 p.m. The advisory “firmly advised” the students to cancel the event as no prior permission for the event was taken from the administration.

Students refuse to bend

“This is to emphasise that such activity may disturb the peace and harmony on the campus,” the university said in its notice. The students, however, said that they would continue with the programme and questioned how a discussion could disturb the harmony of the campus.

The discussion has Thongkholal Haokip, Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, JNU; Praem Hidam, School of Law, Governance and Citizenship, BR Ambedkar University and Nandita Haksar, senior human rights lawyer and author as speakers.

