JNU asks Sharjeel to appear before proctorial body

JNU on Monday said that it has received a security report against Sharjeel Imam, a PhD student at the Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences.

“The report states that on January 16, Mr. Imam made provocative speeches at Aligarh Muslim University threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country upheld by the Indian Constitution,” Registrar Pramod Kumar said. He added that the Chief Proctor of JNU has directed Mr. Imam to meet the proctorial committee at the earliest and not later than February 3 to explain his position in this regard.

The report also referred to several FIRs lodged against him by the police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some other States.

