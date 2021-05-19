JNU asks alumni for donation to set up COVID health centre on campus

NEW DELHI:

Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) M. Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday asked JNU Alumni to donate one day salary or larger amounts to the university for it to upgrade its health centre to a COVID Health Centre.

The Dehi High Court had asked the university to start a COVID care centre with availability of oxygen after the JNUSU and JNUTA approached it.

The Vice Chancellor said that JNU makes an appeal to the alumni to contribute to “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund” and help their alma mater to achieve its objective to provide good healthcare to its students, staff and faculty members during Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Alumni, he said “As scientists have warned that this pandemic is going to continue for some time to come, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing health infrastructure of the campus. JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well equipped Covid Heath centre which require a considerable amount of financial support.”