‘JNU asking to submit CV like withdrawing Nobel’

Former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Asis Datta — one of the 12 distinguished scholars asked by the university administration to submit their CVs for evaluation — likened the move to that of “withdrawing” the Nobel of a recipient if he/she is thought to be not doing enough good work a decade or two later.

The JNU administration has sought the resumes of the distinguished scholars to decide whether they can continue as Emeritus Professors.

“I visit the university to interact with the faculty members and students and to discuss science, which has been my lifelong quest,” Prof. Datta said in a reply to the letter from the JNU Registrar.

He also said his work involves being in close contact with the best scientists in the world, including Nobel Laureates and the universities they belonged to. He added that so far he has not come across a situation where scientists who were given an honour have to continuously provide proof that they can retain it.

“This is like withdrawing the Nobel if the recipient was thought to be doing not enough good work a decade or two later,” he said.

No remuneration

Prof. Datta added that he has served the university for many decades and claims nothing from the university as he had no office at JNU and gets no remuneration.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association said Mr. Datta had given up a tenured job in the U.S. to join the institute in 1970, its initial years of formation. The association said that Prof. Datta quickly became a scientist of note, winning one prestigious award after the other.