JNU allows its PhD science students to access laboratory from tomorrow

Notification mentions guidelines like self-declaration form

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday announced that as a part of its phased reopening of campus, PhD science scholars, who are required to access the laboratory, will be permitted to enter campus from Monday.

The institute issued a notification, stating that all outstation students will have to undergo a seven-day self-quarantine before joining the university. It also said students will also have to submit a self-declaration form once they enter the campus. They also need to install Aarogya Setu app.

“Aarogya Setu enables early identification of potential risk of infection and thus acts as a shield for individuals and the community. With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces and labs, employees and students on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees or students,” the notice issued by Registrar Pramod Kumar read.

It further read: “Social gathering should be avoided in the academic blocks and other parts of the university. Social distancing norms must be maintained inside the lab. All students and staff working in the lab must wear face masks, gloves and other protective gears.”

The Central Library and all canteens and dhabas will remain closed during this period, JNU added.