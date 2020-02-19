JNU aims to raise ₹100 cr. from its alumni this year

New Delhi

19 February 2020 01:51 IST

V-C writes to ex-students to help achieve financial sufficiency

In its 284th meeting of the Executive Council on Tuesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University has set up a JNU Alumni Endowment Fund and has appealed to its alumni to contribute to make a difference in enabling deserving students to reach their full potential.

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the university has set a target of raising ₹100 crore by the end of this year for this fund so that the university could achieve financial self-sufficiency. Mr. Kumar added that that funds raised through contributions will transform the lives of thousands of students who come to JNU from different parts of the country.

In a letter to the alumni, Mr. Kumar said: “During the last half a century, JNU alumni have succeeded in different fields. You have occupied prestigious positions and have been recipients of many recognitions. JNU alumni will agree that JNU has made a significant difference in their lives. It is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey.”

Mr. Kumar said that around the globe, higher educational institutions benefit a great deal from contributions received from their alumni and the time has come for JNU to reach out to its alumni across India and around the globe to contribute to “Alumni Endowment Fund”.

The administration said that higher education today is facing many challenges and there was a need to critically assess the future of JNU and how to get there.

It added that it needed funding to keep abreast of technology, and build new research facilities, state-of-the-art online resources, better student accommodation and start new academic programmes.