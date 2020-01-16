JNU again extends semester registration date

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17.
“The registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to ₹500,” a senior varsity official said.
“After that deadline, the Vice Chancellor may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official added.
