JNU admin stays mum on how masked men entered campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Monday did not make any comment on how masked miscreants were allowed to enter the campus and unleash violence on Sunday.

The Vice-Chancellor, M. Jagadesh Kumar, instead sent a series of statements via the university public relations officer.

V-C’s ‘top priority’

He said: “ I would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The university stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration takes place without any hindrance. They need not fear about the process. The top priority of the university is to protect the academic interests of our students.”

In his second statement, he said the origin of the present situation is because of some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of non-protesting students. “The protesting students damaged the university communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. They prevented thousands of students from doing their registrations. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the university. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

He added that the university should not be held to ransom by some agitators, who have no respect for the fundamental rights of law-abiding students. The administration also issued a notice stating that the registration process for the new semester would go on till January 12 without any late fee as the JNU server has been shut down since January 4 after few “miscreants” damaged the Information and Communications Service Systems.