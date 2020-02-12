JMI violence: HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a petition seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also issued notice to Delhi government and police seeking their stand on the petition filed by a Jamia student who lost vision in his one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

Md Minhajuddin, in his petition, has also sought compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him and also the registration of an FIR against police personnel involved in the incident. He has also sought directions to the authorities to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

In December last year, the city police had entered the Jamia campus and fired teargas shells, baton-charged students and detained several protesters during a crackdown on anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest.