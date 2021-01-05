JMI to conduct exams in open book mode

University to hold mock tests online

Following student protests against the planned ‘Online Proctored Examination’ in Jamia Millia Islamia, the university on Monday came up with a new plan to conduct the examination for odd semester/year-end through an ‘Open Book’ mode.

The university also released guidelines for the examination after the Academic Council cleared the proposal. The university said the ‘datesheet’ of the examination shall be published at www.jmicoe.in. Also, a mock examination will also be conducted by the university so that students can familiarise themselves with the process.

The students would be given a total of four hours (three hours for the exam and one hour to upload the responses) and are required to upload the images of their handwritten answer-sheets against each question. However, for differently abled students, the maximum time allotted to complete the examination is five hours and a scribe, if needed, maybe arranged by the student only.

The notice states that students need not be online for the entire duration of the test. However, for downloading the question paper and uploading answer response against each question, students are required to be online. In case of any technical issue, students may also be provided an additional hour for late submission of responses in extreme cases, the university added.