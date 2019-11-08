JMI student attacked by ‘snatchers’ inside bus

A 23-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia was attacked allegedly by two men inside a cluster bus in south-east Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Mohammad Asad Shah was travelling in a bus with his friend Krishan Chand, they said. The duo had boarded the bus from Sarai Jullena when Shah saw some a few men, whom he suspected to be snatchers.

His brother Ansar said: “Asad recognised the men as those being involved in incidents of snatching. One of them had snatched his phone a couple of months ago and my brother had recognised the accused man in the bus.” Asad alerted his friend about the presence of the accused men in the bus. After this, the duo tried to nab the accused when they attacked him with a surgical blade and deboarded the bus, his brother said. Asad is undergoing treatment while his friend was discharged after first-aid. DCP (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused were waving the blade when the bus stopped and the impact was such that the weapon caused injury to the victims. A case has been registered and investigation is under way. The university proctor said the SHO of New Friends Colony has assured him of a thorough probe.