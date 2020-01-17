JMC holds public meet, silent demonstration

A group of students at Jesus and Mary College (JMC) held silent demonstrations on Thursday followed by a public meeting against the amended citizenship Act.

Students of the college have been holding silent demonstrations every day over the last week, said Damini Kane, a Master’s student at Delhi University and a former student of Jesus and Mary College.

‘Depoliticised’

The college is not part of the university’s students’ union as a consequence of which students here do not typically participate in politics making the demonstrations by students here a first, Ms. Kane highlighted, calling the college ‘deliberately depoliticised’.

The protests here are against the CAA, the NRC, the NPR as well as the new education policy, she said. Adding, that the students here had also “stood with Kashmir, the protests in the Northeast and with DUTA”.

About 100 students participated in the demonstrations, said Ms. Kane. At the public meet, addressed by two teachers from DU and a student from Jamia Milia Islamia, participants read the Preamble.